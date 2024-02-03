Who's Playing

Texas Longhorns @ TCU Horned Frogs

Current Records: Texas 14-7, TCU 16-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $90.00

What to Know

Texas is 8-2 against the Horned Frogs since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Texas is expected to lose this one by 4.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Texas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Cougars on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Texas has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Texas' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Max Abmas, who scored 20 points along with five assists and five rebounds, and Dillon Mitchell who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Abmas didn't help Texas' cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this contest.

Meanwhile, TCU waltzed into their matchup on Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Red Raiders by a score of 85-78.

TCU can attribute much of their success to Micah Peavy, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and Trevian Tennyson, who scored 23 points.

The Longhorns' loss dropped their record down to 14-7. As for the Horned Frogs, their win bumped their record up to 16-5.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Texas just can't miss this season, having made 48.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like TCU struggles in that department as they've made 48.5% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only TCU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, TCU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Against the spread, Texas has been a house darling this year with a chancy 8-13 ATS record.

Odds

TCU is a 4.5-point favorite against Texas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas has won 8 out of their last 10 games against TCU.