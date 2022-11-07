Who's Playing
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 14 TCU
What to Know
The #14 TCU Horned Frogs and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena to kick off their 2022 seasons. TCU was 21-13 last year and made it as far as the second round of the NCAA tournament before being knocked out by the Arizona Wildcats 85-80. Meanwhile, returning after a rocky 7-24 season, Arkansas-Pine Bluff is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.
The Horned Frogs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 35.5-point (!) margin of victory. It would take nothing short of a miracle for the Golden Lions to pull off a win, but maybe they can at least keep TCU from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $3.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a big 35.5-point favorite against the Golden Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 35.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.