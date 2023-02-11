Who's Playing

Baylor @ TCU

Current Records: Baylor 18-6; TCU 17-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the #14 Baylor Bears will be on the road. The Bears and the #17 TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor should still be riding high after a win, while the Horned Frogs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Baylor beat the Oklahoma Sooners 82-72 on Wednesday. Baylor can attribute much of their success to guard Langston Love, who had 19 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, TCU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-61 defeat at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: guard Damion Baugh (16), guard Micah Peavy (11), forward JaKobe Coles (11), and forward Emanuel Miller (10).

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bears are expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Baylor's opponents whenever they hit the road.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Baylor and the Horned Frogs were neck-and-neck, but Baylor came up empty-handed after an 88-87 loss. Can Baylor avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Bears are a slight 1-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won nine out of their last 14 games against TCU.