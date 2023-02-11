Who's Playing
Baylor @ TCU
Current Records: Baylor 18-6; TCU 17-7
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are heading back home. The Horned Frogs and the #14 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor should still be riding high after a win, while TCU will be looking to right the ship.
TCU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-61 defeat at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Damion Baugh (16), guard Micah Peavy (11), forward JaKobe Coles (11), and forward Emanuel Miller (10).
Meanwhile, Baylor beat the Oklahoma Sooners 82-72 on Wednesday. The Bears can attribute much of their success to guard Langston Love, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Horned Frogs got away with an 88-87 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Baylor have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Baylor have won nine out of their last 14 games against TCU.
- Jan 04, 2023 - TCU 88 vs. Baylor 87
- Feb 19, 2022 - Baylor 72 vs. TCU 62
- Jan 08, 2022 - Baylor 76 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 09, 2021 - Baylor 67 vs. TCU 49
- Feb 29, 2020 - TCU 75 vs. Baylor 72
- Feb 01, 2020 - Baylor 68 vs. TCU 52
- Feb 02, 2019 - Baylor 90 vs. TCU 64
- Jan 05, 2019 - TCU 85 vs. Baylor 81
- Feb 24, 2018 - TCU 82 vs. Baylor 72
- Jan 02, 2018 - TCU 81 vs. Baylor 78
- Feb 11, 2017 - Baylor 70 vs. TCU 52
- Jan 21, 2017 - Baylor 62 vs. TCU 53
- Feb 27, 2016 - Baylor 86 vs. TCU 71
- Jan 13, 2016 - Baylor 82 vs. TCU 54