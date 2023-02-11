Who's Playing

Baylor @ TCU

Current Records: Baylor 18-6; TCU 17-7

What to Know

After two games on the road, the #17 TCU Horned Frogs are heading back home. The Horned Frogs and the #14 Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. Baylor should still be riding high after a win, while TCU will be looking to right the ship.

TCU has to be hurting after a devastating 82-61 defeat at the hands of the Kansas State Wildcats on Tuesday. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Damion Baugh (16), guard Micah Peavy (11), forward JaKobe Coles (11), and forward Emanuel Miller (10).

Meanwhile, Baylor beat the Oklahoma Sooners 82-72 on Wednesday. The Bears can attribute much of their success to guard Langston Love, who had 19 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Horned Frogs got away with an 88-87 win in the teams' previous meeting in January. Will they repeat their success, or does Baylor have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baylor have won nine out of their last 14 games against TCU.