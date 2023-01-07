Who's Playing
Iowa State @ TCU
Current Records: Iowa State 11-2; TCU 13-1
What to Know
The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the #25 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 59-44 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 54-51.
TCU skirted by the Baylor Bears 88-87 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 left to play. It was another big night for TCU's guard Mike Miles Jr., who had 33 points.
Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Iowa State sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 63-60 victory. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Caleb Grill, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points.
The wins brought the Horned Frogs up to 13-1 and the Cyclones to 11-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: TCU comes into the contest boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.5. But Iowa State is even better: they enter the game with 20.2 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
Series History
TCU have won nine out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.
- Feb 15, 2022 - Iowa State 54 vs. TCU 51
- Jan 22, 2022 - TCU 59 vs. Iowa State 44
- Feb 27, 2021 - TCU 76 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2021 - TCU 79 vs. Iowa State 76
- Feb 25, 2020 - Iowa State 65 vs. TCU 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - TCU 81 vs. Iowa State 79
- Feb 23, 2019 - TCU 75 vs. Iowa State 72
- Feb 09, 2019 - TCU 92 vs. Iowa State 83
- Feb 21, 2018 - TCU 89 vs. Iowa State 83
- Jan 17, 2018 - TCU 96 vs. Iowa State 73
- Mar 10, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Iowa State 84 vs. TCU 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - TCU 84 vs. Iowa State 77
- Feb 20, 2016 - Iowa State 92 vs. TCU 83
- Jan 23, 2016 - Iowa State 73 vs. TCU 60