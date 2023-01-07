Who's Playing

Iowa State @ TCU

Current Records: Iowa State 11-2; TCU 13-1

What to Know

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the #25 Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 7 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with TCU winning the first 59-44 on the road and the Cyclones taking the second 54-51.

TCU skirted by the Baylor Bears 88-87 on Wednesday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr. with 0:04 left to play. It was another big night for TCU's guard Mike Miles Jr., who had 33 points.

Speaking of close games: on Wednesday Iowa State sidestepped the Oklahoma Sooners for a 63-60 victory. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to guard Caleb Grill, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 20 points.

The wins brought the Horned Frogs up to 13-1 and the Cyclones to 11-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: TCU comes into the contest boasting the 18th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.5. But Iowa State is even better: they enter the game with 20.2 takeaways on average, good for third best in college basketball. We'll see if that edge gives Iowa State a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

TCU have won nine out of their last 15 games against Iowa State.