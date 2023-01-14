Who's Playing

Kansas State @ TCU

Current Records: Kansas State 15-1; TCU 13-3

What to Know

The #17 TCU Horned Frogs and the #11 Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Horned Frogs winning the first 60-57 on the road and K-State taking the second 75-63.

TCU was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 79-75 to the Texas Longhorns. TCU's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Emanuel Miller, who had 21 points.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Cowboys typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday K-State proved too difficult a challenge. K-State walked away with a 65-57 win. Their guard Markquis Nowell did his thing and shot 5-for-10 from downtown and finished with 20 points, seven dimes and five boards.

Kansas State's victory lifted them to 15-1 while TCU's defeat dropped them down to 13-3. We'll see if K-State can repeat their recent success or if the Horned Frogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kansas State have won 12 out of their last 18 games against TCU.