Who's Playing

Mississippi Valley State @ No. 21 TCU

Current Records: Mississippi Valley State 1-11; TCU 8-1

What to Know

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils are on the road again Sunday and play against the #21 TCU Horned Frogs at 6 p.m. ET Dec. 18 at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Horned Frogs will be strutting in after a victory while Mississippi Valley State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mississippi Valley State received a tough blow this past Friday as they fell 66-51 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Guard Kadar Waller (12 points) was the top scorer for the Delta Devils.

Meanwhile, TCU bagged an 83-75 win over the SMU Mustangs last week.

Mississippi Valley State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 8-4 against the spread when expected to lose.

Mississippi Valley State is now 1-11 while the Horned Frogs sit at 8-1. TCU is 6-1 after wins this year, and the Delta Devils are 1-9 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a big 33-point favorite against the Delta Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 33.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.