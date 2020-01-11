Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Oklahoma State @ TCU

Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-5; TCU 11-3

What to Know

The TCU Horned Frogs will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

The Horned Frogs escaped with a win against the Kansas State Wildcats by the margin of a single basket, 59-57. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: G Desmond Bane (16), G RJ Nembhard (15), C Kevin Samuel (10), and G Jaire Grayer (10). Samuel has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down Oklahoma State 55-41 on Monday. G Lindy Waters III wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma State and played for 35 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.

TCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

The Horned Frogs came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 73-70. The Horned Frogs' win shoved the Cowboys out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Horned Frogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

TCU have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.