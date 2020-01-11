Watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch TCU vs. Oklahoma State basketball game
Who's Playing
Oklahoma State @ TCU
Current Records: Oklahoma State 9-5; TCU 11-3
What to Know
The TCU Horned Frogs will square off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. TCU is looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.
The Horned Frogs escaped with a win against the Kansas State Wildcats by the margin of a single basket, 59-57. Four players on TCU scored in the double digits: G Desmond Bane (16), G RJ Nembhard (15), C Kevin Samuel (10), and G Jaire Grayer (10). Samuel has now had at least three blocks in his past three games.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the West Virginia Mountaineers took down Oklahoma State 55-41 on Monday. G Lindy Waters III wasn't much of a difference maker for Oklahoma State and played for 35 minutes with 4-for-16 shooting.
TCU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
The Horned Frogs came out on top in a nail-biter against Oklahoma State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 73-70. The Horned Frogs' win shoved the Cowboys out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Horned Frogs are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Horned Frogs as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 128
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
TCU have won five out of their last nine games against Oklahoma State.
- Mar 13, 2019 - TCU 73 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Feb 18, 2019 - Oklahoma State 68 vs. TCU 61
- Feb 06, 2019 - TCU 70 vs. Oklahoma State 68
- Feb 17, 2018 - TCU 90 vs. Oklahoma State 70
- Jan 30, 2018 - TCU 79 vs. Oklahoma State 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Oklahoma State 71 vs. TCU 68
- Jan 23, 2017 - Oklahoma State 89 vs. TCU 76
- Feb 08, 2016 - TCU 63 vs. Oklahoma State 56
- Jan 02, 2016 - Oklahoma State 69 vs. TCU 48
