Watch TCU vs. West Virginia: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

West Virginia @ TCU

Current Records: West Virginia 19-7; TCU 14-12

What to Know

The #17 West Virginia Mountaineers are 8-2 against the TCU Horned Frogs since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. West Virginia and TCU will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena. The Mountaineers won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 5-point advantage in the spread.

While not quite a landslide, the game between West Virginia and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as West Virginia wrapped it up with a 65-47 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs ended up a good deal behind the Texas Longhorns when they played on Wednesday, losing 70-56. TCU got double-digit scores from four players: guard Desmond Bane (13), center Kevin Samuel (11), guard Jaire Grayer (11), and guard RJ Nembhard (10).

West Virginia is now 19-7 while TCU sits at 14-12. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mountaineers rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 3.7 on average. But TCU is even better: they come into the contest boasting the 12th most blocked shots per game in college basketball at five. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Mountaineers are a 5-point favorite against the Horned Frogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 128

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

West Virginia have won eight out of their last ten games against TCU.