TCU guard Mike Miles has produced plenty of highlights during a strong start to his freshman season. But the 5-foot-11 point guard may have topped them all with his buzzer-beater at halftime of the Horned Frogs' game with No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

Miles wrestled the ball away from Baylor guard Jared Butler, who was trying to drive for a score at the end of the half, then he took a few dribbles and heaved a shot toward the basket from several paces behind the half-court line just before the buzzer sounded. The shot banked in, sending the Horned Frogs to the locker room in a state of jubilation.

The shot was huge for TCU in a couple of ways. For one thing, it gave the Horned Frogs a 28-27 halftime lead. But it also snapped the team's nearly seven-minute streak without a made shot from the field. Miles was by far TCU's most-productive player in the half as he entered the break with 15 points. But TCU played strong defense in the half, limiting Baylor to just 1-of-10 shooting from 3-point range.

Keeping pace in a strong Big 12 may be a tall order for TCU this season as the Horned Frogs replace leading scorer Desmond Bane, who was taken No. 30 overall in the NBA Draft. But Miles has provided a dose of optimism for Jamie Dixon's program with his play so far this season. The former three-star prospect entered Saturday's game averaging 13.6 points and 3.4 assists while hitting 40.4% oh his 3-point shots. Apparently that 3-point range extends beyond half court as well.