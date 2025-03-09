Tensions boiled over Sunday when Michigan players attempted to spoil Michigan State's Senior Day tradition of players kissing the midcourt Spartan logo. Tempers flared after several Wolverines stood side-by-side to block MSU players from smooching the logo in their last game at Breslin Center during the closing moments of No. 8 Michigan State's 79-62 victory vs. their rival.

The bid to disrupt the Spartans' tradition did not go over well with Michigan State players and Tre Holloman confronted two Wolverines at midcourt, leading to some shoving between the two teams that had to be broken up by officials.

"Nobody changes our tradition," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said postgame on the floor over the PA system in an address to fans. "So Tre Holloman, come here a minute."

Izzo then had Holloman come to midcourt and allowed him to kiss the Spartans logo, an honor for the junior typically reserved only for seniors.

"We all know that rivalries are rivalries," Izzo told reporters. "But there's a tradition here that is so very important."

Michigan coach Dusty May saw things differently and said he wasn't even aware of the Michigan State tradition.

"I didn't know there was a tradition," May said. "They were shooting a free throw and we had guys standing at halfcourt. Is there a tradition that we can't stand at halfcourt as a game's going on? I'm not familiar with that. Is that a tradition?"

Holloman for his part said after the game he stood by his actions to defend the traditional kiss of the midcourt logo and added that he bowed up to the Michigan players only to allow for his seniors to have their moment.

"I was just trying to do the best thing for my seniors and let them get their moment," he said. "Former players are texting me, telling me not to let anybody disrespect our traditions. So I was just trying to defend them, too."

Michigan State got the final word with the victory to sweep the regular-season rivalry series. As the outright Big Ten champion, it heads to Indianapolis this week as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.