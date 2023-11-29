Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: La Salle 5-1, Temple 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Temple is 6-1 against La Salle since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Temple Owls will be playing at home against the La Salle Explorers at 7:00 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Temple might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Owls were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 77-76 to the Rebels. Temple has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Temple saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sam Hofman, who scored 11 points along with 5 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Hysier Miller, who scored 21 points.

Meanwhile, La Salle was the big favorite in their most recent matchup, and for good reason. Everything went their way against the Eagles on Sunday as the Explorers made off with a 81-62 win. The win was just what La Salle needed coming off of a 95-66 defeat in their prior matchup.

La Salle's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Anwar Gill, who scored 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Gill continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Jhamir Brickus, who scored 14 points along with 6 assists and 4 steals.

The Owls' defeat dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Explorers, they pushed their record up to 5-1 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Temple have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Temple strolled past La Salle when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 67-51. Will Temple repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Temple has won 6 out of their last 7 games against La Salle.