Memphis is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Temple 45-27.

If Memphis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 17-6 in no time. On the other hand, Temple will have to make due with an 8-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Temple Owls

Current Records: Memphis 16-6, Temple 8-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.97

What to Know

Memphis has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Liacouras Center. Temple took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Memphis, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Tigers skirted by the Shockers 65-63 thanks to a clutch jump shot from David Jones with 3 seconds left in the second quarter. Memphis was down 54-40 with 7:54 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy two-point win.

Jones was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 26 points along with six rebounds. He didn't help Memphis' cause all that much against the Owls last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Malcolm Dandridge was another key contributor, scoring 11 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Temple's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 92-80 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Green Wave. Temple has not had much luck with the Green Wave recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Temple's loss came about despite a quality game from Jahlil White, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. White didn't help Temple's cause all that much against the Pirates last Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Riley, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds.

The Tigers' victory bumped their record up to 16-6. As for the Owls, their loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-14.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Memphis have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Temple struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Memphis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-11 against the spread).

Odds

Memphis is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Temple, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Memphis has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Temple.