Who's Playing

Cincinnati @ Temple

Current Records: Cincinnati 10-4; Temple 7-7

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Bearcats will be seeking to avenge the 75-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 20 of last year.

The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati wrapped up 2022 with an 88-77 victory over Tulane. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard Landers Nolley II (23), guard Mika Adams-Woods (18), guard David DeJulius (13), forward Viktor Lakhin (13), and guard Jeremiah Davenport (10).

Meanwhile, this past Wednesday Temple capped 2022 off with a 59-57 win over the East Carolina Pirates. Guard Khalif Battle (18 points) was the top scorer for the Owls.

The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 10-4 and Temple to 7-7. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Mika Adams-Woods, who had 18 points and six assists. Temple will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Bearcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 13 games against Temple.