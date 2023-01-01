Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Temple
Current Records: Cincinnati 10-4; Temple 7-7
What to Know
The Cincinnati Bearcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last seven games, but now they must head out on the road. Cincinnati and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET Sunday at Liacouras Center. The Bearcats will be seeking to avenge the 75-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Feb. 20 of last year.
The Tulane Green Wave typically have all the answers at home, but this past Thursday Cincinnati proved too difficult a challenge. Cincinnati wrapped up 2022 with an 88-77 victory over Tulane. Cincinnati got double-digit scores from five players: guard Landers Nolley II (23), guard Mika Adams-Woods (18), guard David DeJulius (13), forward Viktor Lakhin (13), and guard Jeremiah Davenport (10).
Meanwhile, this past Wednesday Temple capped 2022 off with a 59-57 win over the East Carolina Pirates. Guard Khalif Battle (18 points) was the top scorer for the Owls.
The Bearcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently eight-for-eight against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 10-4 and Temple to 7-7. In their victory, Cincinnati relied heavily on Mika Adams-Woods, who had 18 points and six assists. Temple will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Cincinnati have won nine out of their last 13 games against Temple.
- Feb 20, 2022 - Temple 75 vs. Cincinnati 71
- Jan 25, 2022 - Temple 61 vs. Cincinnati 58
- Feb 12, 2021 - Cincinnati 71 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 04, 2021 - Cincinnati 63 vs. Temple 60
- Mar 07, 2020 - Cincinnati 64 vs. Temple 63
- Jan 22, 2020 - Cincinnati 89 vs. Temple 82
- Jan 27, 2019 - Cincinnati 72 vs. Temple 68
- Jan 24, 2018 - Cincinnati 75 vs. Temple 42
- Jan 04, 2018 - Cincinnati 55 vs. Temple 53
- Jan 18, 2017 - Cincinnati 81 vs. Temple 74
- Dec 28, 2016 - Cincinnati 56 vs. Temple 50
- Jan 16, 2016 - Temple 67 vs. Cincinnati 65
- Dec 29, 2015 - Temple 77 vs. Cincinnati 70