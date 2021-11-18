Who's Playing

Clemson @ Temple

Current Records: Clemson 3-0; Temple 1-1

What to Know

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Temple Owls at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at TD Arena. The Tigers should still be riding high after a big win, while Temple will be looking to right the ship.

Clemson entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They took their game against the Bryant Bulldogs by a conclusive 93-70 score. Five players on Clemson scored in the double digits: forward Hunter Tyson (20), guard Nick Honor (16), forward PJ Hall (14), guard Al-Amir Dawes (11), and guard David Collins (10).

Meanwhile, Temple was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 76-71 to the Southern California Trojans. Guard Khalif Battle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points.

Temple's defeat took them down to 1-1 while Clemson's victory pulled them up to 3-0. In Clemson's victory, Nick Honor had 16 points and seven assists and Hunter Tyson had 20 points in addition to five rebounds. We'll see if Temple have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday at 4 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.