Who's Playing
East Carolina @ Temple
Current Records: East Carolina 10-9; Temple 10-9
What to Know
The East Carolina Pirates haven't won a matchup against the Temple Owls since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between the Pirates and the South Florida Bulls on Sunday was not particularly close, with East Carolina falling 81-70. Forward Brandon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Temple lost 61-59 to the Memphis Tigers on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Memphis' guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Guard Khalif Battle wasn't much of a difference maker for the Owls; Battle finished with only six points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
Series History
Temple have won eight out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.
- Dec 28, 2022 - Temple 59 vs. East Carolina 57
- Feb 02, 2022 - Temple 71 vs. East Carolina 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 75
- Feb 23, 2020 - East Carolina 67 vs. Temple 63
- Feb 01, 2020 - Temple 76 vs. East Carolina 64
- Jan 16, 2019 - Temple 85 vs. East Carolina 74
- Feb 07, 2018 - Temple 90 vs. East Carolina 73
- Mar 09, 2017 - East Carolina 80 vs. Temple 69
- Feb 15, 2017 - East Carolina 78 vs. Temple 64
- Jan 07, 2017 - Temple 81 vs. East Carolina 62
- Jan 27, 2016 - East Carolina 64 vs. Temple 61
- Jan 09, 2016 - Temple 78 vs. East Carolina 60