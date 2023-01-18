Who's Playing

East Carolina @ Temple

Current Records: East Carolina 10-9; Temple 10-9

What to Know

The East Carolina Pirates haven't won a matchup against the Temple Owls since Feb. 23 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. East Carolina and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7 p.m. ET at Liacouras Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Pirates and the South Florida Bulls on Sunday was not particularly close, with East Carolina falling 81-70. Forward Brandon Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Temple lost 61-59 to the Memphis Tigers on Sunday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Memphis' guard Kendric Davis with 0:01 remaining. Guard Khalif Battle wasn't much of a difference maker for the Owls; Battle finished with only six points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 10-9. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Pirates have only been able to knock down 40.90% percent of their shots, which is the 16th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Temple has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 53rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple have won eight out of their last 12 games against East Carolina.