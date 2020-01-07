Watch Temple vs. Houston: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Temple vs. Houston basketball game
Who's Playing
Houston @ Temple
Current Records: Houston 11-3; Temple 9-4
What to Know
The Houston Cougars will take on the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Houston is coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Houston took down the UCF Knights 78-63 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was G Nate Hinton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds along with five steals.
Meanwhile, if Temple was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 70-44 beatdown from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Friday. G Quinton Rose had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 31 minutes on the court.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Houston's win lifted them to 11-3 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if Temple bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Odds
The Cougars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 136
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston have won five out of their last seven games against Temple.
- Jan 31, 2019 - Houston 73 vs. Temple 66
- Jan 09, 2019 - Temple 73 vs. Houston 69
- Feb 18, 2018 - Houston 80 vs. Temple 59
- Dec 30, 2017 - Houston 76 vs. Temple 73
- Jan 28, 2017 - Houston 79 vs. Temple 66
- Feb 21, 2016 - Temple 69 vs. Houston 66
- Jan 02, 2016 - Houston 77 vs. Temple 50
