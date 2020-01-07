Watch Temple vs. Houston: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Houston @ Temple

Current Records: Houston 11-3; Temple 9-4

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will take on the Temple Owls at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Houston is coming into the matchup hot, having won five in a row.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, Houston took down the UCF Knights 78-63 last week. Among those leading the charge for the Cougars was G Nate Hinton, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds along with five steals.

Meanwhile, if Temple was hoping to start the new year off on the right foot, then they sure slipped up. 2020 "welcomed" them with a 70-44 beatdown from the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last Friday. G Quinton Rose had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over five times in his 31 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Houston are expected to win a tight contest. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

Houston's win lifted them to 11-3 while Temple's loss dropped them down to 9-4. We'll see if Houston can repeat their recent success or if Temple bounces back and reverse their fortune.

Odds

The Cougars are a slight 2-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 136

Series History

Houston have won five out of their last seven games against Temple.