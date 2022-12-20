Who's Playing

Maryland-Eastern Shore @ Temple

Current Records: Maryland-Eastern Shore 4-7; Temple 6-6

What to Know

The Temple Owls will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks will compete for holiday cheer at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Liacouras Center. Temple is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Owls came up short against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday, falling 63-55. The top scorers for Temple were guard Damian Dunn (16 points) and guard Khalif Battle (15 points).

Meanwhile, the Hawks took their contest at home this past Saturday with ease, bagging a 95-55 win over the Clarks Summit Defenders.

Maryland-Eastern Shore's victory lifted them to 4-7 while Temple's defeat dropped them down to 6-6. We'll see if Maryland-Eastern Shore can repeat their recent success or if Temple bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Temple won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.