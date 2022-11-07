Who's Playing

Wagner @ Temple

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks and the Temple Owls are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Liacouras Center. After a 21-6 record last season, Wagner comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While Temple was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-12.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.