Who's Playing
Wagner @ Temple
What to Know
The Wagner Seahawks and the Temple Owls are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Liacouras Center. After a 21-6 record last season, Wagner comes in with an eye to spark another first-rate season. While Temple was not exactly top dog last year, they did wrap up the year with a winning record of 17-12.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Liacouras Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.