Who's Playing

Howard Bison @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Howard 0-2, Tennessee State 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Howard Bison will face off against the Tennessee State Tigers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at GSU Convocation Center. Despite being away, the Bison are looking at a 3.5-point advantage in the spread.

Last Monday, Howard didn't have too much trouble with Dillard University as they won 91-73.

Howard was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Dillard University only posted six.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State ended up a good deal behind Wyoming on Sunday and lost 81-66. The Tigers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, Tennessee State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Weston, who earned 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. JC Brooks, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Howard's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 0-2. As for Tennessee State, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Odds

Howard is a 3.5-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

