Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Little Rock 7-7, Tennessee State 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Little Rock Trojans and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to tip at 4:30 p.m. ET on December 30th at Gentry Center. Little Rock will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Thursday, the Trojans earned a 81-75 win over the Golden Eagles. The victory was just what Little Rock needed coming off of a 90-60 defeat in their prior match.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Tennessee State and UT Martin didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Tigers'2023 ended with a 91-75 loss against the Skyhawks. It was the first time this season that Tennessee State let down their fans at home.

The Trojans' victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 7-7. As for the Tigers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Little Rock took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Tennessee State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Tennessee State is a 3-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

Series History

Little Rock has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Tennessee State.