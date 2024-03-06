Who's Playing
Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers
Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-23, Tennessee State 17-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Southern Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
The point spread may have favored Southern Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Redhawks 70-66. Southern Indiana has struggled against SE Missouri State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Tennessee State pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-87 to the Skyhawks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Screaming Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 17-14.
Southern Indiana came up short against Tennessee State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 79-74. Can Southern Indiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Tennessee State and Southern Indiana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Southern Indiana 74
- Jan 04, 2024 - Southern Indiana 69 vs. Tennessee State 67
- Feb 25, 2023 - Southern Indiana 93 vs. Tennessee State 81
- Feb 02, 2023 - Tennessee State 80 vs. Southern Indiana 76