Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: Southern Indiana 8-23, Tennessee State 17-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana

Ford Center -- Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Southern Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Ford Center in an Ohio Valley postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored Southern Indiana last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell to the Redhawks 70-66. Southern Indiana has struggled against SE Missouri State recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-87 to the Skyhawks. Tennessee State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Screaming Eagles have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Tigers, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 17-14.

Southern Indiana came up short against Tennessee State in their previous matchup back in February, falling 79-74. Can Southern Indiana avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee State and Southern Indiana both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.