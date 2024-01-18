Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ Tennessee State Tigers
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 7-11, Tennessee State 9-9
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee State Tigers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on January 18th at Gentry Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
On Saturday, Tennessee State's game was all tied up 30-30 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They strolled past the Lions with points to spare, taking the game 75-60. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% better than the opposition, as Tennessee State's was.
Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles beat the Redhawks 70-59 on Saturday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Tennessee Tech.
The victory got the Tigers back to even at 9-9. As for the Golden Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 7-11.
Tennessee State beat Tennessee Tech 67-53 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Tennessee State repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Tennessee State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Tennessee State 67 vs. Tennessee Tech 53
- Jan 14, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 71 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Feb 24, 2022 - Tennessee State 92 vs. Tennessee Tech 56
- Jan 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 64
- Feb 18, 2021 - Tennessee State 91 vs. Tennessee Tech 86
- Jan 16, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 74 vs. Tennessee State 71
- Feb 15, 2020 - Tennessee State 70 vs. Tennessee Tech 55
- Feb 01, 2020 - Tennessee State 72 vs. Tennessee Tech 67
- Jan 17, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. Tennessee Tech 62
- Jan 03, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 66 vs. Tennessee State 64