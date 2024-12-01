Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Tennessee State Tigers

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 2-3, Tennessee State 3-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tennessee State Tigers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Gentry Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

UNC-Ash. fought the good fight in their overtime match against Cent. Arkansas on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 92-83 to the Bears. The Bulldogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, UNC-Ash. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 13 offensive rebounds in five consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Bryant by a score of 97-85. The Tigers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

UNC-Ash. now has a losing record at 2-3. As for Tennessee State, their loss dropped their record down to 3-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UNC-Ash. has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State (currently ranked second) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 46.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking forward, UNC-Ash. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: UNC-Ash. is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UNC-Ash. is a slight 1-point favorite against Tennessee State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

