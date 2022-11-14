Who's Playing

Alabama A&M @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Alabama A&M 0-1; Tennessee State 2-0

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers will look to defend their home court Monday against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET. The Tigers have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

Tennessee State had enough points to win and then some against the South Carolina State Bulldogs this past Saturday, taking their game 80-61.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M came up short against the North Alabama Lions this past Thursday, falling 84-76.

Tennessee State's win lifted them to 2-0 while Alabama A&M's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Tennessee State can repeat their recent success or if Alabama A&M bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 8-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Tennessee State and Alabama A&M both have one win in their last two games.