Who's Playing

Little Rock @ Tennessee State

Current Records: Little Rock 5-9; Tennessee State 8-6

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans and the Tennessee State Tigers are set to square off in an Ohio Valley matchup at 4:30 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at Gentry Center. The Trojans should still be feeling good after a victory, while Tennessee State will be looking to regain their footing.

The UT Martin Skyhawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Little Rock proved too difficult a challenge. Little Rock wrapped up 2022 with an 88-74 win over UT Martin.

Meanwhile, Tennessee State came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, falling 83-75.

Little Rock is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Trojans' win brought them up to 5-9 while the Tigers' loss pulled them down to 8-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Little Rock is 348th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 78.4 on average. Tennessee States have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the 35th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.6 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Trojans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Little Rock have won both of the games they've played against Tennessee State in the last eight years.