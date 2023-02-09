Who's Playing
SE Missouri State @ Tennessee State
Current Records: SE Missouri State 13-12; Tennessee State 14-11
What to Know
The Tennessee State Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SE Missouri State Redhawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of last year. Tennessee State and SE Missouri State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Tennessee State sidestepped the Eastern Illinois Panthers for a 65-61 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Tennessee State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Speaking of close games: the Redhawks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-80 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
Tennessee State's win brought them up to 14-11 while SE Missouri State's loss pulled them down to 13-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee State is stumbling into the contest with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. SE Missouri States have had an even harder time: they are 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
SE Missouri State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Tennessee State.
- Jan 26, 2023 - SE Missouri State 92 vs. Tennessee State 75
- Mar 03, 2022 - SE Missouri State 79 vs. Tennessee State 55
- Jan 20, 2022 - SE Missouri State 85 vs. Tennessee State 63
- Jan 08, 2022 - Tennessee State 95 vs. SE Missouri State 84
- Jan 19, 2021 - SE Missouri State 63 vs. Tennessee State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - SE Missouri State 83 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 11, 2020 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SE Missouri State 73
- Feb 28, 2019 - SE Missouri State 89 vs. Tennessee State 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Tennessee State 79 vs. SE Missouri State 50
- Dec 31, 2017 - SE Missouri State 77 vs. Tennessee State 65
- Mar 01, 2017 - SE Missouri State 78 vs. Tennessee State 75
- Jan 05, 2017 - Tennessee State 65 vs. SE Missouri State 62
- Jan 02, 2016 - Tennessee State 72 vs. SE Missouri State 66