Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Tennessee State

Current Records: SE Missouri State 13-12; Tennessee State 14-11

What to Know

The Tennessee State Tigers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the SE Missouri State Redhawks and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 8 of last year. Tennessee State and SE Missouri State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Gentry Center. The Tigers will be strutting in after a victory while SE Missouri State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Tennessee State sidestepped the Eastern Illinois Panthers for a 65-61 win. Having forecasted a close victory for Tennessee State, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Speaking of close games: the Redhawks were close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 82-80 to the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Tennessee State's win brought them up to 14-11 while SE Missouri State's loss pulled them down to 13-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee State is stumbling into the contest with the 47th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. SE Missouri States have had an even harder time: they are 23rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

SE Missouri State have won eight out of their last 13 games against Tennessee State.