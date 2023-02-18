Who's Playing

SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee State

Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 17-11; Tennessee State 16-12

What to Know

An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Tennessee State Tigers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Tigers came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, falling 74-64.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 90-84 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee

Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.