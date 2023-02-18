Who's Playing
SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee State
Current Records: SIU-Edwardsville 17-11; Tennessee State 16-12
What to Know
An Ohio Valley battle is on tap between the Tennessee State Tigers and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentry Center. Tennessee State is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The Tigers came up short against the Morehead State Eagles on Thursday, falling 74-64.
Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 90-84 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Gentry Center -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tennessee State have won seven out of their last 12 games against SIU-Edwardsville.
- Jan 05, 2023 - SIU-Edwardsville 81 vs. Tennessee State 72
- Mar 02, 2022 - Tennessee State 77 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 62
- Feb 17, 2022 - Tennessee State 81 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 65
- Jan 27, 2022 - Tennessee State 75 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 70
- Feb 04, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 68 vs. Tennessee State 60
- Jan 21, 2021 - SIU-Edwardsville 67 vs. Tennessee State 65
- Jan 04, 2020 - Tennessee State 79 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 74
- Feb 21, 2019 - SIU-Edwardsville 85 vs. Tennessee State 84
- Jan 25, 2018 - Tennessee State 85 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 57
- Jan 13, 2018 - SIU-Edwardsville 82 vs. Tennessee State 79
- Jan 25, 2017 - Tennessee State 76 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 56
- Jan 09, 2016 - Tennessee State 63 vs. SIU-Edwardsville 60