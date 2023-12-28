Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Little Rock 6-7, Tennessee Tech 5-8

Little Rock has enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Little Rock Trojans and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

The experts predicted a close game on Thursday and a win for Little Rock, but boy were they wrong. They took a serious blow against the Gamecocks, falling 90-60. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Little Rock has scored all season.

Little Rock struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 16 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Tennessee Tech found out the hard way last Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: the Golden Eagles lost to the Aces, and the Golden Eagles lost bad. The score wound up at 82-51.

The Trojans now have a losing record at 6-7. As for the Golden Eagles, they bumped their record down to 5-8 with that loss, which was their third straight on the road.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Little Rock have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4 rebounds per game. Given Little Rock's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Little Rock came out on top in a nail-biter against Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup back in January, sneaking past 91-89. Will Little Rock repeat their success, or does Tennessee Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Little Rock is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Tennessee Tech and Little Rock both have 1 win in their last 2 games.