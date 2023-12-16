Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-5, Tennessee Tech 4-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact N. Alabama proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 76-64.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 81-74 on Tuesday.

The Lions' win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given N. Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Alabama strolled past Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 86-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.