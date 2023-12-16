Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: N. Alabama 6-5, Tennessee Tech 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The N. Alabama Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 19.5% better than the opposition, a fact N. Alabama proved on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Buccaneers by a score of 76-64.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles beat the Wildcats 81-74 on Tuesday.

The Lions' win ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 6-5. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 4-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: N. Alabama have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.2 rebounds per game. Given N. Alabama's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Alabama strolled past Tennessee Tech in their previous matchup two weeks ago by a score of 86-71. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

  • Nov 30, 2023 - N. Alabama 86 vs. Tennessee Tech 71