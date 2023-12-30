Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: UT Martin 8-6, Tennessee Tech 5-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the UT Martin Skyhawks and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at Hooper Eblen Arena. UT Martin will be strutting in after a win while Tennessee Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UT Martin and Tennessee State didn't disappoint and broke past the 162.5 point over/under on Thursday. The Skyhawks wrapped up 2023 with a 91-75 win over the Tigers. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UT Martin.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Trojans on Thursday and fell 81-75. Tennessee Tech has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Skyhawks' win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-6. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-9.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Tennessee Tech, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given UT Martin's sizeable advantage in that area, Tennessee Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

UT Martin lost to Tennessee Tech on the road by a decisive 78-63 margin when the teams last played back in March. Can UT Martin avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UT Martin.