Who's Playing

Chattanooga @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Chattanooga 3-3; Tennessee Tech 3-4

What to Know

The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Last year, Chattanooga and Tennessee Tech were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Mocs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Murray State Racers this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, falling 85-77.

Chattanooga's victory brought them up to 3-3 while Tennessee Tech's loss pulled them down to 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mocs are 19th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. The Golden Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Series History

Chattanooga won three games and tied three games in their last six contests with Tennessee Tech.