Who's Playing
Chattanooga @ Tennessee Tech
Current Records: Chattanooga 3-3; Tennessee Tech 3-4
What to Know
The Chattanooga Mocs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hooper Eblen Arena. Last year, Chattanooga and Tennessee Tech were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.
The Mocs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Murray State Racers this past Saturday, sneaking past 69-66. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Meanwhile, Tennessee Tech came up short against the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday, falling 85-77.
Chattanooga's victory brought them up to 3-3 while Tennessee Tech's loss pulled them down to 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Mocs are 19th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. The Golden Eagles have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Chattanooga won three games and tied three games in their last six contests with Tennessee Tech.
- Nov 30, 2021 - Chattanooga 0 vs. Tennessee Tech 0
- Nov 16, 2021 - Tennessee Tech 0 vs. Chattanooga 0
- Nov 30, 2020 - Chattanooga 62 vs. Tennessee Tech 54
- Dec 01, 2018 - Chattanooga 71 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Dec 17, 2017 - Chattanooga 0 vs. Tennessee Tech 0
- Dec 15, 2015 - Chattanooga 80 vs. Tennessee Tech 69