Who's Playing

E. Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: E. Tennessee State 3-1; Tennessee Tech 1-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles will play host again and welcome the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers to Hooper Eblen Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday. E. Tennessee State should still be riding high after a victory, while the Golden Eagles will be looking to regain their footing.

Tennessee Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 90-85 to the Coppin State Eagles.

Meanwhile, E. Tennessee State was able to grind out a solid win over the Little Rock Trojans on Thursday, winning 84-76.

Tennessee Tech is now 1-3 while E. Tennessee State sits at a mirror-image 3-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Eagles have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Buccaneers have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 46.90% from the floor on average, which is the 46th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Series History

Tennessee Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.