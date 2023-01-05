Who's Playing

Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Eastern Illinois 6-9; Tennessee Tech 4-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles won both of their matches against the Eastern Illinois Panthers last season (84-58 and 73-62) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Tennessee Tech and EIU will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Panthers should still be riding high after a victory, while Tennessee Tech will be looking to right the ship.

Tennessee Tech's 2022 ended with an 82-64 loss against the Lindenwood Lions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday EIU proved too difficult a challenge. EIU wrapped up 2022 with a 91-80 win over the Screaming Eagles.

The Golden Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Tennessee Tech is now 4-11 while the Panthers sit at 6-9. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Tennessee Tech has allowed their opponents an average of 8.1 steals per game, the 16th most in college basketball. To make matters even worse for the Golden Eagles, EIU ranks 33rd in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.1 on average. In other words, Tennessee Tech will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tennessee Tech have won six out of their last ten games against Eastern Illinois.