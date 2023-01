Who's Playing

Tennessee State @ Tennessee Tech

Current Records: Tennessee State 10-8; Tennessee Tech 7-11

What to Know

The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Tennessee State Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 16 of 2021. Tennessee Tech and Tennessee State will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hooper Eblen Arena. The Golden Eagles are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The Morehead State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Tennessee Tech proved too difficult a challenge. Tennessee Tech took down Morehead State 79-62.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Tigers and the UT Martin Skyhawks on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee State falling 77-66 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Tennessee Tech's victory lifted them to 7-11 while Tennessee State's defeat dropped them down to 10-8. We'll see if the Golden Eagles can repeat their recent success or if Tennessee State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee State have won eight out of their last 14 games against Tennessee Tech.