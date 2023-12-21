Who's Playing

Tarleton State Texans @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Tarleton State 8-3, Tennessee 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will be home for the holidays to greet the Tarleton State Texans at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Saturday, the Volunteers earned a 79-70 victory over the Wolfpack. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 149 point over/under.

Tennessee's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Josiah-Jordan James led the charge by scoring 23 points along with seven rebounds. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Zakai Zeigler was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with eight assists and four steals.

Meanwhile, Tarleton State unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Gamecocks by a score of 65-62. Tarleton State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Volunteers' victory bumped their record up to 8-3. As for the Texans, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tarleton State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.