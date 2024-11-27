Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: UT Martin 2-4, Tennessee 6-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Tennessee Volunteers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

UT Martin is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 65-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Le Moyne on Friday. The matchup marked the Skyhawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though they lost, UT Martin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Tennessee entered their tilt with Baylor on Friday with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. They took down the Bears 77-62.

Among those leading the charge was Chaz Lanier, who went 7 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jordan Gainey, who had 16 points.

UT Martin's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Tennessee, their victory bumped their record up to 6-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: UT Martin has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

UT Martin was pulverized by Tennessee 90-62 in their previous matchup back in November of 2021. Can UT Martin avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.