Who's Playing

Western Carolina Catamounts @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Western Carolina 3-6, Tennessee 10-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts are taking a road trip to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Catamounts are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Western Carolina is headed into the matchup hoping to find some of the success that defined their season last year. They lost to UNC-Ash. on the road by a decisive 78-61 margin on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tennessee put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They skirted by Illinois 66-64 on a last-minute layup from Jordan Gainey with 2 seconds left in the second quarter. Having forecasted a close victory for the Volunteers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Tennessee can attribute much of their success to Gainey, who earned 23 points. Less helpful for Tennessee was Igor Milicic Jr.'s abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Even though they won, Tennessee struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Western Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for Tennessee, their win bumped their record up to 10-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Western Carolina has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.