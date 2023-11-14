Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Tennessee Volunteers

Current Records: Wofford 2-0, Tennessee 2-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Wofford has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 6:30 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though High Point scored an imposing 98 points on Saturday, Wofford still came out on top. The Terriers dodged a bullet and finished off the Panthers 99-98. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, as Wofford did.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers earned a 80-70 win over the Badgers on Friday. 80 seems to be a good number for Tennessee as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Among those leading the charge was Dalton Knecht, who earned 24 points.

The Terriers' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Volunteers, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Wofford is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with a 16-13 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Wofford considering the team was a sub-par 4-7 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $334.45. On the other hand, Tennessee will play as the favorite, and the team was 22-6 as such last season.





The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

