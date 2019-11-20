Watch Tennessee vs. Alabama State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee (home) vs. Alabama State (away)

Current Records: Tennessee 3-0; Alabama State 0-3

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Alabama State Hornets at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is cruising in on a three-game winning streak while Alabama State is stumbling in off of three consecutive losses.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 29 turnovers, Tennessee took down the Washington Huskies 75-62 on Saturday. Tennessee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of G Jordan Bowden, who had 18 points in addition to six boards, and F John Fulkerson, who had 14 points in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Alabama State, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 84-56 defeat to the Houston Cougars.

Tennessee's victory lifted them to 3-0 while Alabama State's loss dropped them down to 0-3. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Volunteers enter the game with 49.40% field goal percentage, good for 32nd best in college basketball. But Alabama State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 50.90%, which places them 14th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.