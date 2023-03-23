Who's Playing

Florida Atlantic @ Tennessee

Regular Season Records: Florida Atlantic 33-3; Tennessee 25-10

What to Know

The #20 Tennessee Volunteers and the #25 Florida Atlantic Owls are set to clash at 9 p.m. ET March 23 at Madison Square Garden in the third round of the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers will be hoping to build upon the 81-62 win they picked up against Florida Atlantic when they previously played in December of 2015.

Tennessee had enough points to win and then some against the Duke Blue Devils this past Saturday, taking their contest 65-52. Forward Olivier Nkamhoua took over for Tennessee, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, Florida Atlantic earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They picked up a 78-70 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights. Florida Atlantic's guard Johnell Davis looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds along with five steals.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Volunteers come into the game boasting the third fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.8. As for the Owls, they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 18th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.