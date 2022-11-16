Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ No. 22 Tennessee

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 2-1; Tennessee 1-1

What to Know

The #22 Tennessee Volunteers will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at 7 p.m. ET.

The contest between the Volunteers and the Colorado Buffaloes on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tennessee falling 78-66, it was darn close to turning into one. This was hardly the result Tennessee or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 15.5 points over Colorado heading into this matchup. Tennessee's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Josiah-Jordan James, who had 15 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast took their game at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 105-61 victory over the Ave Maria Gyrenes.

This next contest looks promising for Tennessee, who are favored by a full 21.5 points. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

Florida Gulf Coast's win lifted them to 2-1 while Tennessee's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if the Eagles can repeat their recent success or if the Volunteers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 21.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.