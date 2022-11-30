Who's Playing

McNeese State @ No. 13 Tennessee

Current Records: McNeese State 2-5; Tennessee 5-1

What to Know

The McNeese State Cowboys will take on the #13 Tennessee Volunteers on the road at 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Volunteers will be strutting in after a win while McNeese State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Cowboys were close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 86-83 to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, Tennessee strolled past the Kansas Jayhawks with points to spare this past Friday, taking the matchup 64-50. The top scorer for Tennessee was guard Santiago Vescovi (20 points).

McNeese State is now 2-5 while Tennessee sits at 5-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 22nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Volunteers' defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the 13th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 55.3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.