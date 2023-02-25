Who's Playing

South Carolina @ Tennessee

Current Records: South Carolina 10-18; Tennessee 20-8

What to Know

The South Carolina Gamecocks haven't won a game against the #11 Tennessee Volunteers since Feb. 15 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Gamecocks and Tennessee will face off in an SEC battle at 6 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

It was close but no cigar for USC as they fell 78-76 to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. South Carolina's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jacobi Wright, who had 18 points.

Meanwhile, the Volunteers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 68-63 to the Texas A&M Aggies. One thing holding Tennessee back was the mediocre play of guard Zakai Zeigler, who did not have his best game: he finished with 14 points on 6-for-17 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 34 minutes on the court.

The losses put USC at 10-18 and Tennessee at 20-8. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Gamecocks have only been able to knock down 40.40% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Volunteers' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 35.90%, which places them first in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tennessee have won ten out of their last 14 games against South Carolina.