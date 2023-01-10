Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-7; Tennessee 13-2

What to Know

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 3-12 against the #5 Tennessee Volunteers since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Tuesday. Vanderbilt and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Vanderbilt will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for Vanderbilt as they fell 85-82 to the Missouri Tigers this past Saturday. Vanderbilt's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Liam Robbins, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Ezra Manjon, who had 12 points and seven assists along with six boards.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Tennessee proved too difficult a challenge. The Volunteers couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 85-42 stomp they dished out against the Gamecocks on the road. Tennessee's forward Olivier Nkamhoua looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten boards.

The Commodores have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Vanderbilt is now 8-7 while Tennessee sits at 13-2. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Vanderbilt is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.7 on average. To make matters even worse for the Commodores, Tennessee comes into the matchup boasting the 15th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 17.7. So the cards are definitely stacked in Tennessee's favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena -- Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.91

Odds

The Volunteers are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Tennessee have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Vanderbilt.