Who's Playing

Nicholls State Colonels @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

Current Records: Nicholls State 9-10, Texas A&M-Commerce 7-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls State Colonels and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Nicholls State will be strutting in after a win while Texas A&M-Commerce will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Nicholls State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They snuck past the Cardinals with a 78-74 victory.

Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Cardinals on Monday and fell 76-65.

The Colonels' win bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.

Nicholls State and Texas A&M-Commerce were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but Nicholls State came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Nicholls State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas A&M-Commerce and Nicholls State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.