Who's Playing
Nicholls State Colonels @ Texas A&M-Commerce Lions
Current Records: Nicholls State 9-10, Texas A&M-Commerce 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House -- Commerce, Texas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Southland matchup on schedule as the Nicholls State Colonels and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. Nicholls State will be strutting in after a win while Texas A&M-Commerce will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Nicholls State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They snuck past the Cardinals with a 78-74 victory.
Meanwhile, the Lions came up short against the Cardinals on Monday and fell 76-65.
The Colonels' win bumped their record up to 9-10. As for the Lions, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season.
Nicholls State and Texas A&M-Commerce were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, but Nicholls State came up empty-handed after a 72-71 loss. Can Nicholls State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Texas A&M-Commerce and Nicholls State both have 1 win in their last 2 games.
- Feb 20, 2023 - Texas A&M-Commerce 72 vs. Nicholls State 71
- Jan 05, 2023 - Nicholls State 66 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce 63