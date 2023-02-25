Who's Playing

NW State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Current Records: NW State 20-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 19-10

What to Know

The NW State Demons are 2-8 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Demons and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. NW State will be strutting in after a win while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be stumbling in from a loss.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NW State beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 71-66 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-80 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

NW State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's defeat took them down to 19-10 while NW State's victory pulled them up to 20-9. We'll see if the Islanders can steal the Demons' luck or if NW State records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas

Odds

The Islanders are a 5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won eight out of their last ten games against NW State.