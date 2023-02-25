Who's Playing
NW State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Current Records: NW State 20-9; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 19-10
What to Know
The NW State Demons are 2-8 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Demons and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will face off in a Southland battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at American Bank Center. NW State will be strutting in after a win while Texas A&M-Corpus Christi will be stumbling in from a loss.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, NW State beat the Incarnate Word Cardinals 71-66 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 84-80 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
NW State is expected to lose this next one by 5. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's defeat took them down to 19-10 while NW State's victory pulled them up to 20-9. We'll see if the Islanders can steal the Demons' luck or if NW State records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: American Bank Center -- Corpus Christi, Texas
Odds
The Islanders are a 5-point favorite against the Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi have won eight out of their last ten games against NW State.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 65 vs. NW State 59
- Feb 19, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 83 vs. NW State 76
- Jan 29, 2022 - NW State 90 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 76
- Jan 06, 2022 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 89 vs. NW State 67
- Mar 11, 2020 - NW State 79 vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62
- Jan 02, 2020 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. NW State 62
- Jan 09, 2019 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 62 vs. NW State 61
- Jan 03, 2018 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 vs. NW State 65
- Jan 07, 2017 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 99 vs. NW State 82
- Jan 19, 2016 - Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 89 vs. NW State 79