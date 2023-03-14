Who's Playing

SE Missouri State @ Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Regular Season Records: SE Missouri State 19-16; Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 23-10

What to Know

The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders and the SE Missouri State Redhawks are set to clash at 6:40 p.m. ET March 14 at University of Dayton Arena in the 0th round of the NCAA Tournament.

Things were close when Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and the NW State Demons clashed last week, but the Islanders ultimately edged out the opposition 75-71. Having forecasted a close victory for Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the oddsmakers were right on the money. They got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jalen Jackson (17), forward Owen Dease (16), guard Trey Tennyson (14), and forward Isaac Mushila (10). Owen Dease's performance made up for a slower matchup against the McNeese State Cowboys last Tuesday. Dease's points were the most he has had all season.

Speaking of close games: SE Missouri State earned some more postseason success in their game two weeks ago. They bagged an 89-82 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles. Guard Chris Harris and guard Phillip Russell were among the main playmakers for SE Missouri State as the former had 26 points in addition to six boards and the latter had 21 points.

A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi enters the contest with 80.4 points per game on average, good for 17th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Redhawks are stumbling into the game with the 21st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.