Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Texas A&M

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Texas A&M Aggies are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at Reed Arena. Louisiana-Monroe struggled last season, ending up 13-18. On the other hand, A&M fell in the NIT finals 73-72 to the Xavier Musketeers after a 27-13 regular season.

A couple last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Warhawks had difficulties with turnovers as their opponents averaged 7.4 steals per game (the 40th most, or bottom 89%, in college basketball). To make matters even worse for Louisiana-Monroe, A&M was fifth best in steals per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season with ten on average. In other words, Louisiana-Monroe will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas

Reed Arena -- College Station, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas A&M won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.