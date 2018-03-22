Watch Texas A&M vs. Michigan live online: 2018 NCAA Tournament stream info, time, date

The seventh-seeded Texas A&M Aggies handed reigning national champion North Carolina a lopsided defeat in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 to face No. 3 seed Michigan, which knocked off Houston in an incredible buzzer-beater.

The Aggies' length and strength in the frontcourt was their saving grace against the Tar Heels, but that could be mitigated against a Wolverines team that, too, prides itself on talent down low, led by Moritz Wagner.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 3 seed Michigan



Michigan hasn't played its best basketball of the NCAA Tournament, but after stunning Houston at the buzzer, perhaps the Wolverines can hit the reset button and start anew. Despite their struggles, they are still just one game away from an Elite Eight, and will be favored to advance despite facing a tough Aggies team that is playing their best basketball of the season.

About No. 7 seed Texas A&M



The Aggies have a fearsome frontcourt led by Tyler Davis, who will see plenty of action against Michigan. He's a high usage big who can get buckets as a traditional post player -- the question is whether or not he has the versatility to defend Michigan's small ball frontcourt lineup, led by Mo Wagner and Duncan Robinson.

Viewing Information

When : Thursday, March 22 at 7:37 p.m. ET



: Thursday, March 22 at 7:37 p.m. ET TV : TBS

: TBS Where : Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California



: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California Stream: March Madness Live

